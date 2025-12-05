Belgian lawmakers press for Eurovision boycott amid Israel row

Lawmakers from Belgium's PTB (Workers' Party) and Ecolo have urged the country's public broadcasters, RTBF and VRT, to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest following the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) decision to allow Israel to participate in the 2026 edition.

PTB lawmaker Nabil Boukili said the decision "proves limitless hypocrisy," daily La Libre reported on Friday.

The party called on RTBF not to send a Belgian contestant to this year's Eurovision, scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria in May, and urged VRT not to broadcast the contest.

"Russia was excluded the day after the start of the war in Ukraine. But even after two years of genocide in Gaza, while the bombings continue, the EBU continues to treat Israel as if nothing has happened," Boukili said, adding that Belgium only has one option, which is withdrawal from the contest.

"If we don't draw a red line here, when will we?" he added.

Ecolo lawmaker Benedicte Linard also called on RTBF to act, saying: "Total incomprehension at the EBU's decision to allow Israel to participate in Eurovision 2026... International law swept aside, population starved, 67,000 dead, genocide... what more is needed?"

Flemish parties Vooruit and Groen also criticized the EBU's decision, calling on VRT not to air the contest. CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi expressed hope that Belgium would follow suit, joining countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, which have already announced they will boycott the event.

RTBF, which is responsible for Belgium's participation this year and for selecting the country's contestant, said Thursday evening that it will announce its decision "in the coming days." Flemish broadcaster VRT confirmed it will broadcast Eurovision 2026.

The EBU announced Thursday that Israel will be able to take part in next year's contest, noting that members decided not to hold a vote specifically on Israel's participation despite requests from several broadcasters.

Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland have so far said they will not participate, citing Israel's involvement and the situation in Gaza, while Iceland said it will hold further discussions.



