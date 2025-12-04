Russia warns EU seizure of its assets may become reason for war

Russia warned on Thursday that if the European Union decides to seize its frozen assets, it may view it as a "casus belli," a Latin term meaning "case for war."
In a statement on the Russian media platform MAX, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said: "If the unhinged European Union still attempts to steal Russian assets blocked in Belgium by issuing a so-called reparations credit, such actions under international law could be qualified as a special kind of casus belli, with all the ensuing consequences for Brussels and individual EU countries."
Medvedev added: "And then the return of these funds may occur not through a court, but through actual reparations, paid in kind by the defeated enemies of Russia."
Medvedev served as president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and is known for his provocative statements.