Russia claims to have taken another Ukrainian settlement under control

Russia claimed on Wednesday that another Ukrainian settlement went under control of its forces over the past day.

The group of forces Vostok (East) advanced in the Zaporizhzhia region and captured the settlement of Chervone, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported an exchange of airstrikes with Ukraine. According to its statement, Russian aviation, artillery and drones hit Ukraine's military infrastructure in 145 areas.

In response, it said, Ukraine launched a drone attack, and 251 drones were shot down across Russia last night.

The ministry also claimed Kyiv attempted another attack in the Black Sea with naval drones, and two of them were intercepted in the sea's northwestern part Tuesday night.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





