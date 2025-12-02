Italian president warns of 'dramatic consequences' without common European defense

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has warned of "dramatic consequences" if Europe fails to build a unified defense structure, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

"The failure to establish a common European defense today demonstrates all the dramatic consequences of inaction in the integration process," Mattarella said while addressing participants at the Italy-Spain dialogue forum.

Pointing to continued "delays" in establishing a common defense, he urged the European Union to show "vision" and act with "urgency."

"In a historical moment characterized by increasingly complex global challenges and an increasingly competitive geopolitical landscape, Italy-Spain collaboration is crucial to enabling Europe to play a leading role on the international stage," he added.

Mattarella also reiterated that strengthening Europe's ability to grow and create opportunities is "essential," stressing the need to ensure equitable access to economic benefits.