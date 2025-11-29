French group to sue over alleged Israeli spying on Muslims

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) announced plans Friday to file a complaint over alleged Israeli-linked intelligence gathering on Muslims in France.

"Unprecedented and extremely serious: an 'investigation' into French citizens of Muslim faith was allegedly requested by the CRIF (Council of Jewish Institutions of France)," CFCM said in a statement.

It noted that two individuals, one of whom is reported to be an Israeli agent, carried out the investigation, "fed by political, administrative, and security authorities" in France and then transmitted to the intelligence services of "a foreign power."

The CFCM referred to a video circulating on social media in which Didier Long claimed that since early 2023 he has been working on a strategy for the CRIF and various Jewish organizations in France, in partnership with Dov Maimon, who reportedly works with Israel on relations with Islam.

Long reportedly alleged that the information they collected was passed on as a report to Israeli intelligence services.

"For its part, the CFCM will immediately refer the matter to the CNIL, the body responsible for protecting personal data — particularly sensitive data, in the CNIL's own terms, which include ethnic and religious data and statistics," the French organization underscored.

It urged administrative authorities, particularly the Interior Ministry, to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations.

CFCM also wants all the bodies mentioned by Long, as well as the police and intelligence services, not to remain silent, calling for urgent clarification and explanations on their part.

"CFCM is also considering, with its legal advisers, filing a complaint with the competent courts against the two men and any potential supporters. The racialization of French society, sweeping generalizations, and conflations have no place in the Republic," it said.