Albanese becomes 1st Australian prime minister to wed while in office

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tied the knot with his partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday, becoming the first Australian premier to say his vows while serving in office.

The wedding ceremony was held at the prime minister residence in the capital Canberra, attended by family and close friends, public broadcaster ABC reported.

Albanese, 62, and Haydon, 47, a financial services professional, got engaged on Valentine's Day last year.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," the couple said in a joint statement.

Albanese wrote on US social media platform X simply "Married," with emojis of a heart and rings, and later: "I love you, Jodie."

According to local media, the details of the wedding were kept tightly confidential due to security considerations and concerns over potential disruptions.

Albanese had a previous marriage that ended in 2019.

All but three Australian prime ministers were married for the duration of their term in office. John McEwen, who served in 1967-68, became a widower while in office.