15-year-old sets her car on fire with a hot air blower

A 15-year-old girl set her car on fire with a hot air blower in the town of Ehingen in the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg, the police reported on Friday, based on initial findings.



The teenager had apparently used the device to blow brake cleaner into the engine's inlet manifold. The fire in the engine compartment spread to the entire vehicle.



According to the information provided, it burned almost completely, leaving only a few metal parts.



It was a light motor vehicle with a maximum speed of up to 50 kilometres per hour. This allows teenagers from the age of 15 to drive.



Presumably due to the cold, the vehicle would not start, and the girl attempted to assist with the blower, the police said.



