Ireland unveils new measures to tighten migration rules

Irish Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan on Wednesday unveiled new measures to tighten migration and asylum rules, also targeting a slowdown in population growth.

Speaking after the Cabinet approved a series of changes to the country's migration system, O'Callaghan announced that those who are granted refugee status in Ireland will now have to wait five years before they can apply for citizenship, according to broadcaster RTE.

The existing requirement allows individuals granted refugee status to apply for citizenship after residing in the country for three years.

O'Callaghan noted that during the five-year period, any welfare benefits received will be reviewed, with those in employment receiving preferential consideration.

Refugee status can be revoked if an individual is deemed a threat to the state, he further explained.

Under the plan, people will face longer waiting periods and must pay a fee for family reunification. They must also demonstrate financial self-sufficiency under revised income rules.

Employed asylum seekers will also soon be required to contribute a portion of their weekly income toward the state accommodation costs.

Highlighting a population growth rate of 1.5% annually, seven times the EU average, O'Callaghan reiterated the need for the government to make migration decisions that take the increase into account.



