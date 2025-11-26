Europe must not be treated as ‘pawn’ in Ukraine talks, warns Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Wednesday that the US must not sideline Europeans in negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, insisting that any settlement requires European agreement.

Addressing lawmakers in Germany's parliament, Merz said Europeans want to see an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. However, he emphasized that any agreement negotiated between "great powers" without Ukraine's consent-and without European consent-will not provide a basis for lasting peace.

"At this fateful moment for Ukraine, for Europe, and for our alliance with the US, I also want to make it clear: European affairs can only be decided in agreement with Europe," Merz said.

"Europe is not a pawn, but a sovereign actor pursuing its own interests and values. And in all these developments, we must not lose sight of this: this war could end tomorrow if Russia ceases its illegal war, withdraws its troops from foreign territory."



