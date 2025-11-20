Schools shut, power cut as heavy snow sweeps across UK

Severe winter weather on Thursday brought widespread disruption across the UK, forcing the closure of hundreds of schools and leaving communities facing treacherous conditions.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings as temperatures plunged overnight, with forecasters warning that further "thundersnow" could strike in the coming hours. Additional yellow warnings for snow and ice remain in force elsewhere across the UK.

More than 100 schools have been closed in northeast Scotland, with further closures reported across England and Wales, according to the BBC.

Local authorities say icy roads and heavy snowfall have made travel unsafe, while some schools are unable to open due to heating issues caused by power disruptions.

In west Wales, hundreds of homes remain without electricity following overnight snow and ice.

A more severe amber warning for snow is in place for parts of northern England, particularly North Yorkshire, where travel disruption and power outages are considered likely.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued amber cold-health alerts for several regions, highlighting increased risks to vulnerable people.

Three new yellow warnings have been issued, extending through Friday, as the cold snap is expected to persist.

Last night was the coldest of the season so far in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Temperatures dropped as low as -6.6 degrees Celsius (20.12 degrees Fahrenheit) in Benson, Oxfordshire, and widespread frost was reported across the country.