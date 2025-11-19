Polish foreign minister accuses president of paving way for Warsaw to leave EU

Poland 's foreign minister on Wednesday accused President Karol Nawrocki of laying the groundwork for Poland's exit from the European Union , local media reported.

Citing a speech by the president on last week's Polish Independence Day, Radoslaw Sikorski said: "You are laying the psychological and political ground for leaving the European Union, for Polexit."

Sikorski said that the president had accused some pro-EU politicians of being "ready to hand over Polish freedom, independence, and sovereignty piecemeal to foreign institutions, tribunals, and foreign agencies of the European Union."

"By insinuating that European integration is a conspiracy against Poland, you are helping neither the EU nor Poland," he added.

Sikorski stressed that if Poland were to leave the bloc, it would not only be poorer but also less safe, more isolated, and more vulnerable to invasion.

"It's not membership in the European Union that leads to a loss of sovereignty, but the opposite. It was thanks to throwing off the communist yoke and regaining sovereignty that we were able to join the European Union," said Sikorski.

He stressed that Russia, its institutions, and its military intelligence service, the GRU, are the biggest threat to Poland, underlining that the president should focus on these issues.

In response, the presidency on Wednesday shot back at Sikorski: "This is not the time for arguments. This is not the time for your inner emotions,"

"Please come to your senses during this difficult time for Polish security," Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau, said in a statement released by the presidency.

The barbs come just days after what Warsaw has called attacks on Polish railway lines at the hands of Ukrainian nationals directed by Russian intelligence, and amid what officials describe as a growing wave of sabotage attempts.

Russia has denied any responsibility for the incidents, including the latest with the railways.