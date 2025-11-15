Poland urges ‘full respect’ after US criticism of EU package under its presidency

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday urged "full respect" after US Ambassador Tom Rose criticized the EU's Omnibus package launched under Polish presidency of the bloc in the first half of 2025.

"I have only one comment or one request. Poland is a very loyal ally. We are smaller than the United States, but perhaps that is why ... we will always expect full respect and respect from all representatives of the United States," Tusk told a news conference, broadcaster TVP World reported citing Polish Press Agency.

Tusk hailed the Omnibus package as a success, designed to ease the bureaucratic burden on businesses by simplifying and reducing EU sustainability reporting requirements.

"The ambassador probably mistook the directive for an earlier regulation," he said.

Tusk's statement came after Rose claimed on the US social media platform X that the package is "targeted at killing jobs, stifling innovation, and triggering a wave of American companies fleeing Europe."

"If this destructive-to-growth-and-investment law comes into force, the damage to American investments in Europe will be enormous," he wrote, affirming that President Donald Trump watches the situation "closely."

Rose called on Poland to lead European efforts and mount a public campaign against the legislation.

"By stepping into the role of proud leader and spearheading an uncompromising, pan-European opposition to this bureaucratic monstrosity, Poland can stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump in defense of economic growth, competitiveness, and common sense," he added.