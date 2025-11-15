Death toll at 3 in Stockholm bus crash

A double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, causing fatalities and injuries. (AP Photo)

The death toll from a bus crash in Stockholm has climbed to three, police announced late Friday.

Police told public broadcaster SVT that efforts to identify the victims were ongoing, with no clear timeline for completion. Three others, including the driver, remain hospitalized.

The crash happened around 3.30 pm local time (1430GMT) on Valhallavagen, a major road in Östermalm in central Stockholm.

Police said the empty bus struck a pole near a stop before rolling over pedestrians. They added that there was no sign of terrorism.

"I have received the tragic news that several people have died and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm. People who may have been on their way home to family, friends or a quiet evening at home," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote in a post on US social media platform X.

"We still do not know the cause of this," he wrote, adding that his thoughts were "primarily with those affected and their loved ones."

Police, ambulance teams and rescue services are carrying out "a very difficult and important job," Kristersson added, urging the public to show respect and understanding for their work.