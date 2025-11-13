Ireland not on track to meet climate goals, study shows

Ireland is failing to reach its climate targets due to relying on too much on expensive fossil fuels, public broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday, citing new figures.

The country's emissions will run 10 Mt over although the National Climate plan for the 2021-2025 carbon budget set a cap of 295 million tons of Carbon Dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2 Eq).

In its study, the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) said these excess emissions will have to be added to the cuts required in the second carbon budget which covers the years 2026-2030.

According to the CCAC, this scenario will make it difficult for Ireland to meet its legally binding 2030 climate commitments and could result in fines of up to €26 billion ($30.1 billion).

Marie Donnelly, the chair of CCAC, said there is an opportunity and resources to transform Ireland, both in terms of reducing emissions and preparing for future climate events.

"We must act now because if we don't, we will pay the financial and societal price by losing out on secure and affordable energy, a healthier and more sustainable society, both today, and for future generations," she added.

Meanwhile, the CCAC's Annual Cross Sectoral Review for 2025 showed Irish taxpayers have subsidized fossil fuels by €4.7 billion ($5.4 billion) in the last five years, which has impeded the transition to a cleaner more efficient economy.

It singled out transport and agriculture, which together account for 55% of emissions, as failing to make the required cuts.

The council said it is "deeply disappointed" by the country's poor record on transposing EU climate directives into national law and calls for the government to ensure this is addressed well before Ireland's EU presidency in the second half of next year.

It warned that failure to do so would cause considerable reputational damage.



