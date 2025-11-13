France holds nationwide tributes on 10th anniversary of Nov. 13 attacks

France held a full day of commemorations Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015, terror attacks, which killed 132 people and injured more than 350.

President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and senior officials attended ceremonies at each of the attack sites, beginning at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, where the initial explosions occurred.

Families of victims, survivors and representatives of the 13onze15 and Life for Paris associations laid wreaths and observed moments of silence, the Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Ceremonies moved to the 10th and 11th arrondissements, where the terraces of Le Petit Cambodge, Le Carillon and La Bonne Biere were targeted.

The names of victims were read aloud, flowers were laid and streets were cordoned off as hundreds of residents and visitors gathered to pay tribute.

Large crowds also assembled at the Place de la Republique, where commemorations were broadcast live on a giant screen. People laid flowers beneath the iconic statue, continuing a tradition that began in the days following the attacks.

Security was heightened across Paris and Saint-Denis, with several metro stations temporarily closed and streets sealed off ahead of the ceremonies. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the terror threat "remains very high," noting that six attacks were thwarted in 2025.

The day will conclude with an official ceremony at 6 pm local time (1700GMT) in the Nov. 13 memorial garden behind Paris City Hall, attended by Macron. Music will be central to the event, with a specially formed choir performing pieces in tribute to the victims.



