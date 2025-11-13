EU, UK to begin talks on food safety and emissions-trading deals

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said late Wednesday that she held a "good call" with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reaffirming their joint commitment to advancing the EU-UK agenda.

Writing on the US social media company X's platform, von der Leyen said they reviewed recent progress and agreed to launch negotiations on both Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) and Emissions Trading Systems (ETS) agreements next week.

She added that work is also continuing on the UK's potential participation in the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, a new financial tool that provides up to €150 billion ($173.8 billion) in loans to member states for defense investments, aiming for what she described as "a mutually beneficial outcome."

"I look forward to seeing the prime minister at the G20 next week," she said.





