Russian drone attacks kill one in eastern Ukraine

Russian drone attacks killed one person in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Monday and wounded three in the Kharkiv region, officials said.

Kramatorsk, which had a pre-war population of around 150,000 people, is one of the few remaining civilian hubs in the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control.

The city council posted on Telegram that seven drones hit the city within 30 minutes on Monday evening.

A man in his 60s was killed in the shelling, according to preliminary information, it said.

"Civilian infrastructure and the residential quarters were under fire, there was damage to an educational institution and residential buildings," it added.

Last month, a Russian drone killed two Ukrainian journalists and wounded a colleague in Kramatorsk, their news outlet and regional officials said.

A drone also hit a car in a village in northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday, wounding two men aged 24 and 42, as well as a 16-year-old boy, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office wrote on Telegram.

Almost four years after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, both sides are heavily entrenched.

Moscow's army said on Monday it had captured three more villages on the sprawling front line.