Russian troops have captured the villages of Sladkoe and Novoye in the Zaporizhzhia region and Gnatovka in Donetsk, the Defense Ministry claimed on Monday.

According to the ministry, units of the "East" military group advanced deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines, securing control over Sladkoe and Novoye in southern Ukraine.

It added that during operations to eliminate encircled Ukrainian forces near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk, troops from the 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Army took control of Gnatovka.

The Ukrainian side did not respond to the claims immediately, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.



