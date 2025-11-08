Norway lifts 65-year arms embargo on Greek Cypriot Administration

Norway lifted its over 65-year arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration on Friday, according to media reports.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides announced the move after a phone call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, saying Oslo had decided to open applications for the export of defense and dual-use equipment.

"I warmly welcome Norway's decision to open applications for the export of defence-related and dual-use products for military use to Cyprus," Christodoulides wrote on US social media company X.

He called it "a significant step in strengthening our bilateral defence cooperation."

Norway decided to lift the arms embargo due to the GCA's "stabilizing role" in the Eastern Mediterranean and because it views Nicosia as a "reliable partner," the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

The National Guard of the Greek Cypriot Administration will now be able to apply for defense and military equipment imports from Norway.

Norway imposed the arms embargo in 1959 as part of its policy restricting arms exports to countries facing internal conflict or at risk of war.



