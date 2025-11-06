Barcelona airport cancels dozens of flights amid torrential rain

Torrential rain forced the cancellation of at least 47 flights and delayed dozens more at Barcelona's El Prat Airport on Thursday morning, according to Spanish airport operator Aena.

The coastal area of Barcelona province, including the capital, remained on orange alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds until mid-afternoon, with Aena advising both domestic and international travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The downpours and gusty winds have also disrupted road traffic, flooding streets and underpasses, toppling trees and causing significant congestion across the metropolitan area.

Images from towns such as Sant Cugat del Valles showed submerged streets, while several rivers and streams threatened to spill over their banks.

Catalan President Salvador Illa urged residents to exercise "maximum caution."

"Follow the instructions of emergency services, avoid unnecessary travel and do not approach rivers, streams or gullies," he wrote on social media.

Barcelona's fire brigade said it had responded to nearly 40 emergency calls linked to the rains, while the Catalan regional fire service reported around 300 incidents across the province.

The storm system is moving north toward Girona and is also expected to affect the Balearic Islands.

Elsewhere, coastal regions, including Galicia, Asturias and Granada, are under alert for waves reaching up to 7 meters (23 feet).

The storm comes almost a year after the devastating floods in Valencia, which killed an estimated 237 people.





