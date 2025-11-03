News Europe Emergency services at scene as train derails in England, no injuries

Emergency services have been called to a train derailment in the north-western English county of Cumbria.



Emergeny services said it had sent paramedics to the scene near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line.



Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared but "there are no reported injuries."



She told LBC Radio: "I have been informed of this incident within the last half-an-hour or so.



"We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely."



National Rail said the incident happened between Penrith and Oxenholme, affecting trains running between Carlisle and Preston.



Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.



NWAS said: "Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.



"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.



"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."



Train firm Avanti West Coast said on social media: "All lines are blocked north of Preston due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District.



"Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today."


















