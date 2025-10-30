No pedestrian speed limit after confusion over law in Slovakia

 Contact Us
A Slovak MP clarified that a new “walking speed” rule does not apply to pedestrians, after public confusion over the law setting a 6 km/h limit for cyclists, skaters, and e-scooter riders on pavements.

Published October 30,2025
A Slovak lawmaker has clarified that pedestrians will not face a speed limit, after political debate led to confusion and mockery.

Member of Parliament Ľubomír Vážny, who drafted the amendment, told public broadcaster STVR on Wednesday evening that the criticism was based on a misunderstanding. The speed limit applies only to others using pavements, he said, not to people on foot.

The amendment, passed by a parliamentary majority on Tuesday, for the first time defines a "walking speed" of 6 kilometres per hour and sets it as the speed limit for anyone allowed to use pavements under certain conditions.

Vážny said the aim was to protect pedestrians by ensuring that users such as skaters, cyclists and e-scooter riders do not move significantly faster than walking pace.