Turkish deputy foreign minister meets with top Azerbaijani diplomat in Baku

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci paid a visit to Baku to take part in the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Political Consultations and was received by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meeting focused on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, current international issues, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and regional cooperation, especially within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, said the Turkish ministry in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Türkiye-Azerbaijan Political Consultations were held between delegations led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

The consultations addressed bilateral relations between the two allied and brotherly nations, as well as regional and global developments.





