Train disruptions hit southeastern France’s high-speed line due to 'act of vandalism'

High-speed train traffic on France's southeastern line has been severely disrupted since Monday morning due to an "act of vandalism," the country's rail operator announced.

Rail operator SNCF said on its website that train services were suspended in both directions on the southeastern high-speed line between Valence and Avignon "due to an act of vandalism (fire on signaling cables)."

It added that only few trains could operate via an alternative route while many trains were cancelled.

The SNCF added that normal train services are expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot also confirmed on the US social media platform X that railway cables south of Valence line were "deliberately set on fire," calling the acts "unacceptable vandalism" that are severely disrupting traffic and affecting several dozen trains.

"The gendarmes are on site: the perpetrators of these sabotages must be identified and severely punished," Tabarot said.