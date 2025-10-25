Tourist falls to his death from the wall of the Pantheon in Rome

A tourist has fallen from the outer wall of the Pantheon in Rome and died. The 70-year-old Japanese man fell around 7 metres into a ditch late on Friday evening, the authorities said.



Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene of the accident at the ancient building, but could only confirm the man's death. The fire brigade broke down a gate to reach the man, but despite all their efforts, it was too late to save him.



The authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fall. The news portal Roma Today reported on Saturday that the tourist may have been trying to take a selfie when he lost his balance.



The Pantheon is one of the best-preserved buildings of Roman antiquity and is now one of Rome's most famous landmarks.



The Eastern Roman Emperor Phocas gave the pagan temple to pope Boniface IV in 609, who then had it consecrated as a church. Most Italian kings and several renowned artists are buried there.



