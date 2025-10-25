Louvre moves some jewels to France’s central bank for safekeeping

According to reports from BFMTV, citing sources close to the investigation, the remaining jewels in the museum's Apollo Gallery, which was the target of the robbery, were transferred to the Banque de France yesterday morning under police escort.



While the search continues for the four thieves who stole historically significant jewels from the museum on October 19, security measures at the museum have been enhanced.

No information has been provided on when the jewels, now moved to the Banque de France under increased security measures, will be exhibited again.

A robbery occurred on the morning of October 19 at the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris, which attracts thousands of visitors daily and displays about 35,000 works.

During the heist, nine "priceless" items were stolen from the section known as the Apollo Gallery, which housed the Royal Jewels. A crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, believed to have been dropped by the thieves while fleeing, was later found damaged outside the museum. The four thieves managed to escape with eight jewels of historical value in a heist that lasted seven minutes.



An interim report by the Court of Auditors indicated that there had been "constant" and "significant" delays in providing the museum with technically equipped security standards, creating a security vulnerability.



Louvre Museum Director Laurence Des Cars testified before the Senate Culture Committee on October 22 due to the robbery. Des Cars, acknowledging her "responsibility" for the incident, reported that she had offered her resignation to Culture Minister Rachida Dati, but it was declined.

The stolen artifacts are estimated to have a material value of 88 million euros.