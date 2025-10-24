Ireland heads to the polls in presidential election

Ireland headed to the polls on Friday to elect its next president, with more than 3.6 million people eligible to vote at over 5,500 polling stations nationwide.

According to local news, polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0600GMT) and will remain open until 10 pm (2100GMT), in the culmination of a campaign that saw three candidates officially nominated for the post.

Fianna Fail's Jim Gavin, Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys, and independent candidate Catherine Connolly are listed on the ballot. However, Gavin withdrew from the race after the close of nominations, meaning his name remains on the ballot and any votes cast for him will be counted and redistributed according to Ireland's voting system.

Voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference, one, two, or three, under the proportional representation system known as the single transferable vote.

If no candidate reaches the required quota, the lowest-placed contender is eliminated and their votes are transferred based on voters' next preferences.

For tens of thousands of citizens, this election marks their first time casting a ballot.

A survey published on Thursday showed Connolly with 40% support compared to 25% for her rival Humphreys, a former Cabinet minister. When undecided voters and spoiled ballots were excluded, Connolly's support rose to 55% against Humphreys' 35%.

Two earlier polls this week also gave Connolly, 68, a wide lead in the race to succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has completed two seven-year terms as president and so is ineligible for a third.

Ballot boxes will be opened on Saturday at 9 am (0800GMT) when the counting of votes begins.



