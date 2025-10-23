Zelenskyy, Czech premier discuss energy recovery, defense cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to discuss the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities and future cooperation on recovery and defense efforts.

Zelenskyy said the Czech Republic is already helping with the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, adding that they discussed additional steps to strengthen the country's energy resilience.

"We also spoke about the implementation of joint defense projects and the initiative to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

"Our views are aligned-sanctions and frozen Russian assets must be aimed at supporting Ukraine, our protection, and defense."

He expressed gratitude to the Czech people and government "for their warmth, solidarity, and all the assistance that Ukraine feels every day."





