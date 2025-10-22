Russia hits Kiev with ballistic missiles

The Russian military attacked targets in Ukraine's capital Kiev with ballistic missiles, authorities said early on Wednesday.



Preliminary reports from the Ukrainian air force indicated that at least four missiles were fired. A dpa reporter heard around a dozen explosions in the city centre, mostly from anti-aircraft fire.



Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a fire had broken out in the southern Holosiivskyi district. Falling rocket debris also landed in two other districts, setting at least one car on fire, he added.



Military analysts suggested the city's two thermal power plants were likely targets of the attack.



Authorities reported additional strikes in south-eastern Ukraine. Nine Russian combat drones hit the city of Zaporizhzhia, igniting several residential buildings, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.



The industrial town of Kamianske was also targeted by Russian missiles and drones, the Ukrainian air force said. No damage or casualties were initially reported.



Earlier, several Russian combat drones also targeted the southern Ukrainian port city of Izmail near the Romanian border.



Ukraine's public broadcaster reported explosions and power outages in the city, though there was no official confirmation.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than three and a half years.



Due to ongoing Russian drone and missile attacks on energy infrastructure, the heating season for district heating systems in Ukrainian cities has already been postponed.



With temperatures already in the single digits and soon to drop further, many city residents can only heat their homes using air conditioning units and other electric heaters.

