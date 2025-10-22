Netherlands confirms 1st case of new mpox variant

Dutch health authorities have confirmed the country's first case of a new variant of the mpox virus, Health Minister Jan Anthonie Bruijn announced Tuesday in a letter to parliament.

The infection, detected on Oct. 17, involves a man who had not been vaccinated against mpox and had not traveled abroad, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The patient is currently in isolation and municipal health services have begun contact tracing, public news broadcaster NOS reported.

Bruijn said the new strain, known as mpox variant 1b, has also been identified in Spain and the US.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control are monitoring the situation.

RIVM noted that mpox spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact and can cause painful lesions, fever, muscle aches and fatigue.

Vaccinations for high-risk individuals will continue until the end of the year, with the government expected to decide later on whether to extend the campaign.

Since 2022, the Netherlands has recorded over 1,300 mpox cases following a global outbreak that began three years ago.