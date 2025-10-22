Germany to pay local staff at US bases during shutdown

Germany plans to cover the salaries of local staff at US military bases if they cannot receive their pay on time due to the government shutdown in Washington, authorities said Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the German Finance Ministry confirmed that the government is preparing special funding to ensure that October salaries will be disbursed on schedule if payments cannot be made on time by the Americans.

"Salary payments are guaranteed," the spokesperson told Anadolu. "The German government will initiate an extraordinary allocation to ensure that October salaries are paid on time. A refund will then be made after payment from the US side," she said.

The US government shutdown affects around 12,000 local employees at American military bases across Germany, particularly the base in Ramstein in the southwest. Most of these staff work in non-military areas-logistics, catering, fire protection, and security-according to the ver.di trade union.

The US government shutdown is now over three weeks old.






