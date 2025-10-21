One person dead, nine seriously hurt as tornado hits north of Paris

A person was killed and at least nine more were badly injured after a tornado hit an area north of Paris on Monday evening.



The Val-d'Oise prefecture said in an update early on Tuesday that one person died, four people were in critical condition and a further five were in serious condition following the violent weather event in Ermont, in the northern suburbs of Paris.



Local weather app Météo Express published footage showing a tornado toppling three cranes.



"A sudden and unusually intense tornado struck several towns in the #ValdOise, killing one person and seriously injuring several others," French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said in a post on X.



The local prefecture said that 150 firefighters, emergency workers and police officers have been deployed to Ermont and nearby Eaubonne, Andilly, Montmorency and Franconville.



Meanwhile, 1,700 households remained without power as of early on Tuesday.