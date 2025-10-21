Bulgaria ready to open its airspace for Putin ahead of potential meeting with Trump in Budapest

Bulgaria is ready to open its airspace for Russian President Vladimir Putin's aircraft if he decides to travel to the Hungarian capital Budapest for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said Monday.

Speaking to journalists during an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Georgiev stressed that logistical arrangements would be discussed only after the Trump-Putin meeting is officially scheduled.

"Let the date be announced first, and then we can talk about technical details. As far as I know, there is no confirmed date yet," he said, according to the Novinite news agency.

He emphasized that Sofia would not block any diplomatic initiative aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.

"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," he said.

"How else could the meeting take place if one of the participants cannot get there?"

Georgiev also reaffirmed Bulgaria's support for the European Union's 19th sanctions package against Russia, which is expected to be adopted later this week, including discussions on additional tariffs on Russian goods. He noted that while hopes remain for sustainable peace in Ukraine, Russia continues to show hostility.

Regarding the so-called "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers operating in the Black Sea, Georgiev said: "Russian activity in this direction is significant. We are working with Romania and Türkiye through our mine clearance group, and all movements in this area are under increased surveillance."

Trump last week urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Russia, saying both sides should halt fighting along current front lines. Zelenskyy later reiterated that Ukraine would not accept any concessions to Moscow.

In a phone call last Thursday, Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting and agreed that representatives from both sides will immediately begin preparing for a summit, with Budapest as a potential venue, according to a Putin aide.

For Putin to travel to Budapest, he would likely have to cross Ukrainian or other European airspace, where a warrant for his arrest issued in 2023 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes related to the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia remains in force.

Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC is set to take effect next June, meaning the country remains a member until then, but it has said it will not enforce the warrant for Putin.