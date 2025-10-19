Germany recalls its envoy to Georgia amid diplomatic row

Berlin has recalled its ambassador to Georgia for consultations amid the ongoing row, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"For many months, the Georgian leadership has been agitating against the EU, & also German Amb. (Peter) Fischer personally," the German Foreign Ministry said on the US social media company X.

It added that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has therefore decided to recall Ambassador Fischer for consultations on how to proceed.

The ministry noted that EU members will address Georgia during Monday's Foreign Affairs Council.

Georgia's envoy to Berlin was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in early October to protest Georgia's stance toward Fischer after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused the German ambassador of interfering with the country's internal affairs.

Fischer was also summoned by Georgia's Foreign Ministry last month.