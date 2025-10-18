In Germany, parents concerned as conscription looms

German counselling centres for conscientious objectors say they are registering an increasing number of visits from concerned parents, as lawmakers weigh ways to strengthen the armed forces.



"We are currently being inundated with enquiries," Michael Schulze von Glaßer, political director of the German Peace Society – United War Resisters (DFGVK), told the Editorial Network Germany (RND).



The number of visits to the website rose to over 125,000 in September, compared to 55,000 in August, with the proportion of parents making enquiries growing.



The surge comes as Germany seeks to strengthen its armed forces on concerns at the altered security situation in Europe as Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine rages on.



Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government is intent on bringing back a form of military service, which was suspended in 2011, to respond to the growing threat from Russia and boost the German military, the Bundeswehr, in line with new NATO defence targets.



The coalition agrees that the Bundeswehr should grow significantly. There are now about 183,000 active soldiers, a number that is expected to rise to 260,000 in the coming years. The reserve force is also set to expand.



Merz has said the aim is to make the Bundeswehr the strongest conventional army in the European Union.



The declared goal remains for the military service law to come into force on January 1.



Germany's Evangelical Working Group for Conscientious Objection and Peace (EAK) is also seeing an increase in demand, as its spokesperson Dieter Junker told the RND.



"What is striking this year is that there has been a noticeable and significant increase in requests for advice from parents who are concerned about their underage sons and daughters in view of the possible reintroduction of compulsory military service or a new form of military service," he said.



The government is currently wrestling with the drafting of a new military service law, which is to come into force on January 1.



Military service is initially to be voluntary but recent discussion has focused on what mechanisms should be put in place if there are not enough volunteers for the Bundeswehr and whether all young men should be conscripted again in future - a step called for by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.



But some policy experts propose young men be selected for conscription by lottery and, if necessary, later also by random selection for compulsory service if the number of volunteers remains too low. Lawmakers now seek a fresh compromise.



