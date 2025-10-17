Turkish Technic, LOT Polish Airlines sign maintenance pact

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, announced Friday that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Poland's flag carrier LOT Polish Airlines for base maintenance services.

Under the deal, Turkish Technic will provide high-quality base maintenance solutions supported by its extensive expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to utmost safety and reliability in aviation, a statement by Turkish Technic said.

"This agreement marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between the two companies, aimed at strengthening operational reliability and efficiency of the carrier's fleet."

The statement said that both companies expressed their enthusiasm for this cooperation, highlighting the shared values of quality, trust, and innovation that form the foundation of the partnership.

"This MoU represents a step toward deeper strategic collaboration in the future," it added.

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the hour, and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.





