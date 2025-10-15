UK PM grilled over collapsed China spy case

The UK's Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday was dominated by the fallout from the now-collapsed case against two men accused of spying for China, as pressure mounts on the government to release evidence it submitted before the prosecution.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government was "disappointed" with the outcome of the case and committed to publishing the government's witness statements "in full."

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, head of the Conservative Party, called the collapse "unbelievable," accusing ministers of being "too weak to stand up to China."

She said the situation "all stinks of a cover up" and demanded that the government release all relevant documents.

Badenoch also pressed the prime minister over claims that a "secret" meeting had taken place with his national security adviser, Jonathan Powell.

Starmer confirmed that a meeting had occurred but insisted Powell had not discussed evidence related to the case.

He hit back by quoting a previous statement from Badenoch, in which she had said: "We should certainly not be describing China as a foe."

He repeatedly said that the Conservatives were in power during the period in question.

Asked if he would also provide minutes of meetings and any correspondence with the Crown Prosecution Service, Starmer said he would follow the "proper process."

The controversy stems from the collapse of the case against Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher; both accused of passing secrets to the Chinese Communist Party.

They were charged under the UK's Official Secrets Act, but prosecutors dropped the case last month after the government reportedly refused to classify China as a threat to national security. Both men deny wrongdoing.

Starmer told the MPs that reviews written by the previous Conservative government had been "carefully worded" not to describe China as an enemy.

"Instead, they stated increased national security protections where China poses a threat, and that the then government would engage with China to leave room open for constructive and predictable relations," he said.

He added: "Under this Government, no minister or special adviser played any role in the provision of evidence. I can't say what the position was of the previous government in relation to the involvement of ministers or special advisers.

"If the leader of the opposition knows the answer to that question, and I suspect that she does, I invite her to update the House."



