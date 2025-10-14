ZELENSKIY DISCUSSES UKRAINES AIR DEFENCE WITH FINLANDS STUBB

 Contact Us
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he and Finland's Alexander Stubb discussed boosting Ukraine’s air defences, while expressing hope that U.S. action—like in Gaza—could help end Russia’s war.

Published October 14,2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he discussed his country's air defence needs with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb after recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, who is due to meet Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, also said it was important that the U.S. president had managed to stop the war in Gaza.

"Of course, the right steps by America could also work to end Russia's war against Ukraine. We have a vision for this," Zelenskiy said, adding that he and Stubb were "coordinating" their positions.