Greece sees paralyzing general strike over new labor bill

Greece on Tuesday saw a widely-participated, paralyzing general strike over the conservative government's new labor bill that would allow 13-hour workdays.

The 24-hour general strike, which was called by major trade unions, ADEDY (The Federation of Public Sector employees), GSEE (General Confederation of Greek Workers) and EKA (the Athens Labor Centre), saw major participation from public and private sector employees, including workers of public transportation companies and taxi drivers in Athens, largely stalling daily life.

Union federations representing workers in various sectors including construction, railway and restaurant workers, teachers, academics, accountants, also held rallies against the bill in many cities across the country, including Thessaloniki, Patras, Larissa, Ioannina, Corfu, and Chania.

Condemning the proposed bill as "anti-worker" and warning that it would undermine social and economic peace in the country, the unions urged the government to abolish the 13-hour clause, reduce the weekly working hours, and restore free collective bargaining.

They also warned that are ready to escalate if the bill proceeds.