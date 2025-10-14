German foreign minister urges stronger EU pressure on Russia during Bucharest visit

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday called for stronger pressure on Russia, including harsher economic sanctions to force Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Bucharest alongside his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu, Wadephul accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of showing no interest in peace in Ukraine and waging a hybrid war against Europe.

"Only recently, German and Romanian fighter jets took to the skies here to intercept a Russian drone. We stand together in solidarity within NATO. We will not tolerate violations of the sovereignty of NATO member states," the minister said.

He alleged that Russia was using various forms of hybrid warfare to spread fear across Europe-through airspace violations, unidentified drones, massive intelligence operations, and disinformation campaigns.

Wadephul said EU nations will further increase pressure on Moscow with harsher sanctions amid Russia's renewed attacks in Ukraine targeting the country's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

"In Brussels, we are working together to put the next package of sanctions in place, and Romania and Germany are united on this," the minister said.

"Ukraine can always count on our full support. Anyone serious about defending our security and freedom in Europe must make support for Ukraine central to all our efforts."