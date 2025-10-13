Reappointed French Premier Lecornu announces new government

France's reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu unveiled his new Cabinet late Sunday including 34 ministers to make up a new government.

"A mission government is appointed to provide a budget for France before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on US social media company X.

The new government will include 34 ministers in total, down from 36 in the government of former Premier Francois Bayrou, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

In the new Cabinet, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, and Culture Minister Rachida Dati are among the officials who would remain in their current posts.

Laurent Nunez was appointed as interior minister, Catherine Vautrin defense minister, and Roland Lescure economy minister.

A Cabinet meeting is reportedly expected to take place on Tuesday.