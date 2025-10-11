Spain finds 250 dead animals in 'breeding ground of horror'

police on Saturday said they made an arrest after finding 250 dead animals, mostly dogs, in a filthy warehouse that local media dubbed "the breeding ground of horror".

The Civil Guard said the illegal site in the northwestern village of Meson do Vento had "extremely poor" hygiene and animal welfare conditions, with cages "totally covered in excrement".

The dead animals, which included 28 chihuahuas and birds, were "in different stages of decomposition, some even mummified", the force said in a statement.

The Civil Guard saved 171 other animals, including exotic and protected bird species such as macaws and cockatoos, which were found in a life-threatening condition.

The survivors were feeding off the dead animals due to the lack of food and water.

The site manager was arrested on charges of animal abuse, illegal possession of protected species and unqualified veterinary practice.