Moldova says open to dialogue with Russia but prioritizes EU integration

Moldova remains open to dialogue with Russia, but joining the EU continues to be its main foreign policy goal, the Moldovan parliament speaker said.

"We are open to dialogue with Russia. And we see no contradiction between normal relations with the Russian Federation and moving toward membership in the European Union. However, the European choice of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova remains a priority," Igor Grosu said in an interview with Romania's Agerpres news agency.

The leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) added that Chisinau is ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Moscow, including the presence of Russian troops in Transnistria.

"We propose that the 300-400 Russian troops currently stationed on the left bank be allowed to leave Moldova via charter flight. We are prepared to organize this process in a civilized manner, in coordination with our international partners," he said.

Relations between Moscow and Chisinau have soured since President Maia Sandu, who advocates closer ties with the EU, came to power in 2020. Russia has urged Moldova to respect its citizens' interests and avoid what it calls "confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric," while expressing readiness to maintain friendly relations.

Transnistria, where a majority of residents are of Russian and Ukrainian descent, has been de facto outside Chisinau's control since a brief conflict in 1992.

In a referendum last October, 50.46% of Moldovans voted in favor of EU accession, largely due to strong support from the diaspora in EU countries, while nearly half of domestic voters opposed it.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the time the result reflected a "deep rift in Moldovan society" and urged Chisinau not to deepen divisions.