Andrej Babis announces coalition deal after Czech election victory

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has announced an agreement to form a coalition government following his party ANO's victory in the recent general election.

The coalition will include the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy Party (SPD) and the right-wing Motorists party.

According to Radio Prague International, Babis made the announcement after meetings with the leaders of the SPD and the Motorists party.

The populist leader said the new Cabinet would have 16 members, with ANO controlling nine ministries, including the Prime Minister's office.

Babis added that SPD, which would be responsible for three ministries, including the Defense Ministry, would also put forward a candidate for Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

He also said that the Motorists party would hold four ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, and the establishment of new ministries was also on the agenda.

Although the names of the ministers have not yet been announced, the Cabinet is expected to take office on Nov. 3.

The general election, held on Oct. 3-4 to select the 200 members of the lower house of parliament, was won by Babis' ANO party with 34.51% of the vote.

The center-right alliance Spolu (Together), composed of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), TOP 09, and the Christian Democrats Union (KDU-CSL), received 23.36%.

Other parties that won seats included the Mayors and Independents Party (STAN) with 11.23%, the Czech Pirate Party 8.97%, the far-right SPD 7.78%, and the right-wing Motorists party 6.77%.

No single party won the 101 seats required for a majority, prompting Babis to negotiate a coalition with SPD and the Motorists party.





