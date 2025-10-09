Gaza death toll from Israeli war rises to 67,200

At least 67,194 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 11 bodies, including one retrieved from the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 49 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 169,890 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry also noted that two people were killed, 13 others were injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,615, with over 19,177 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 13,598 people and injured 57,849 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to take effect on Thursday after marathon mediation efforts in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



