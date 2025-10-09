FRANCES LECORNU SAYS MACRON COULD APPOINT NEW PREMIER WITHIN 48 HOURS

This photograph shows a television screen displaying France's outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a live broadcast interview on a set of French TV France 2 in Paris on October 8, 2025. (AFP Photo)

France's outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Wednesday that President Emmanuel Macron could name a new head of government within 48 hours, following his resignation earlier this week.

In an interview with France 2 television, Lecornu said he had held talks with political parties over the past two days and noted that French citizens want their leaders to reach an agreement.

Asked if he could return to the post, Lecornu replied: "This evening, I consider my mission completed.

"I think the situation allows the president to appoint a prime minister within 48 hours."

Lecornu stressed that the next government should not be focused on the 2027 presidential race, but on navigating the immediate political and economic challenges. He said Macron would decide whether the new prime minister should be from the left.

He also underlined the need to find a way forward on pension reform and to avoid a political deadlock over the 2026 budget, which is due to be presented to parliament on Oct. 13.

Lecornu argued that while the budget plan was "not perfect," it should be negotiated and that now is "not the time" to change the president.

Budget disputes have caused months of instability in France. After losing no-confidence votes over fiscal reforms, successive governments led by Michel Barnier and Francois Bayrou collapsed. Lecornu took office on Oct. 5. He resigned the following day, under pressure.