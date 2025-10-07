 Contact Us
Former French PM Philippe in favour of early presidential election

Reuters EUROPE
Published October 07,2025
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo)

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that he was in favour of an early presidential election, due to the current political crisis engulfing the country.

Philippe, once a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, said he favoured new presidential elections in an interview with radio station RTL, following the Monday resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, whose government was rejected by both allies and opponents.

Philippe's comments were echoed by Jordan Bardella, the leader of the far-right party National Rally, who said in a separate interview on BFM TV that he supported first a dissolution of the parliament, followed by parliamentary elections or early presidential elections.