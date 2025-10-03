Munich Airport grounds all flights after drone sightings

German air traffic control (DFS) suspended all flights at Munich Airport late Thursday following multiple drone sightings that raised safety concerns, the airport said early Friday.

The disruption grounded 17 departing flights and led to the diversion of 15 incoming flights to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers, it said in a statement.

The airport stressed that traveler safety is the "top priority" when drones are sighted, noting that established reporting chains between air traffic control, the airport and police are in place.

"It is important to emphasize that the detection and defense against drones are sovereign tasks and are the responsibility of the federal and state police," it said.

The airport, working with airlines, swiftly accommodated passengers in the terminals, providing camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks.

The incident comes as multiple EU states including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia and Denmark have recently reported airspace violations or disruptions by drones, some reportedly confirmed to be of Russian origin.

Russia has denied involvement in the series of drone incidents.