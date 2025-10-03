GERMANYS PROSPERITY DEPENDS ON EUS SUCCESS, CHANCELLOR SAYS

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Germany's interdependence with the EU in a speech marking the 35th anniversary of German reunification, saying the nation's prosperity is directly tied to Europe's success.

"We are only strong together in Europe. Or we are weak as individual states," Merz declared in a significant address on Friday. "In Germany, we know that when Europe is doing well, Germany is also doing well. And when Europe is not doing well, then Germany is doing disproportionately poorly."

Merz delivered the remarks during celebrations in the western German city of Saarbrucken commemorating the 35th anniversary of German reunification. French President Emmanuel Macron attended as the guest of honor.

Merz highlighted the critical importance of democratic rights and the rule of law in tackling current political and social challenges. He also emphasized that Germany must enhance its economic competitiveness and further deepen European integration to secure its future prosperity.

"Our economic strength also begins today with European policy and foreign policy. We must counter a new wave of protectionism in the world," Merz said, stressing that the EU must redefine its priorities, and focus on new markets. "And Europe must combine climate protection with the ambition to develop the world's most modern technologies for this purpose."