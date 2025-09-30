Finland to deploy counter-drone unit to Denmark

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced on Tuesday that they will deploy counter-drone units to Denmark following recent drone sightings.

"Finland has today decided to deploy a Counter-UAS contingent to Denmark. The Finnish Border Guard will also support with its own capabilities," Stubb said on US social media company X.

He said they stand "fully behind" Denmark's efforts to secure the airspace and countering hybrid activities.

"I see this as an excellent example of the type of concrete Nordic cooperation we need today. Going forward, we'll keep aligning our approaches to countering hybrid threats and pushing the capability development in Europe, Stubb added.

Denmark has banned civilian drone flights for a week for the informal EU leaders' meeting set to take place on Oct. 1-2.

Danish authorities closed airspace over multiple airports last week amid reports of drone activity, prompting flight diversions and heightening security concerns over what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as "a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil."

On Saturday, the Danish Armed Forces also reported spotting new drones hovering over several of its locations.